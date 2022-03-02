$1 billion commercial, housing development project planned for Obetz

The project will cover about 800 acres at the corner of Lockbourne Road and Rathmell Road.

OBETZ, Ohio — A $1 billion, 800-acre development project featuring commercial and public space is being planned in the city of Obetz, city administrator Rod Davisson told 10TV.

The project will be at the corner of Lockbourne Road and Rathmell Road, which is south of I-270, and feature housing along with a public park and pool space.

Planning for the project, named Buckstone, started in 2021 and was first reported by Columbus Business First.

Davisson told Columbus Business First the city moved on the planning quickly, especially after the announcement of Intel coming to central Ohio.

There will be 143 acres for commercial development and another 245 acres for apartments, houses and townhomes.

Homes should start being built this year but Davisson said it could take about five years to complete the residential section. The commercial area could take 10 years to fully develop.