1-71 South open in Fayette County following multiple crashes

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 South in Fayette County have reopened after multiple crashes Sunday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said one crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer on I-71 south, south of U.S. Route 35.

The sheriff's office said another crash happened on I-71 south in front of Destination Outlets near Jeffersonville.

A dispatcher said two people were taken to a hospital following the crashes. Their conditions have not been released.

There were lane closures for several hours after the crash.