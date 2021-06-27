1-71 South down to 1 lane in Fayette County following multiple semi crashes

A Fayette County Sheriff's Office dispatcher says two people were taken to a hospital following the crash. There's no word on their conditions.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Interstate 71 South in Fayette County is down to one lane after multiple crashes involving semis Sunday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a semi crash around 4:35 p.m. along I-71 South near the Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

Authorities say another semi crash happened in the area of I-71 South, just south of U.S. 35. The sheriff's office says this crash involved multiple vehicles, as well as hazmat.

A dispatcher says two people were taken to a hospital following the crash. There's no word on their current conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control.