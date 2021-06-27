1-71 South down to 1 lane in Fayette County following multiple semi crashes

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Interstate 71 South in Fayette County is down to one lane after multiple crashes involving semis Sunday afternoon.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a semi crash around 4:35 p.m. along I-71 South near the Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.
Authorities say another semi crash happened in the area of I-71 South, just south of U.S. 35. The sheriff's office says this crash involved multiple vehicles, as well as hazmat.
A dispatcher says two people were taken to a hospital following the crash. There's no word on their current conditions.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control.
Authorities expect the road to be closed for several hours.