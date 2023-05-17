5 children hospitalized after 2 buses crash on I-670 near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five children were hospitalized after a crash involving two school buses near downtown Columbus Wednesday morning.
The Columbus Division of Police said two buses crashed at Interstate 670 West near Joyce Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
The children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their conditions were described as stable.
The left lane is blocked on I-670 West at the I-71 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
