5 children hospitalized after 2 buses crash on I-670 near downtown Columbus

The children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their conditions were described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five children were hospitalized after a crash involving two school buses near downtown Columbus Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said two buses crashed at Interstate 670 West near Joyce Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their conditions were described as stable.

The left lane is blocked on I-670 West at the I-71 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.