x
5 children hospitalized after 2 buses crash on I-670 near downtown Columbus

The children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their conditions were described as stable.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five children were hospitalized after a crash involving two school buses near downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. 

The Columbus Division of Police said two buses crashed at Interstate 670 West near Joyce Avenue around 9:30 a.m. 

The left lane is blocked on I-670 West at the I-71 interchange, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates. 

