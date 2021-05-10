'Light Ohio Blue' campaign underway to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty

The names of officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021 were read aloud during the ceremony.

LONDON, Ohio — An annual campaign is underway to honor law enforcement officers throughout Ohio who have died in the line of duty.

The Light Ohio Blue campaign began Sunday, but officers and family members who have lost loved ones rode through Central Ohio on Monday as part of the annual Cruiser Caravan.

The names of officers who died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021 were read aloud during the ceremony.

“We wanted to show that we’re there,” said Light Ohio Blue Founder Bill Swank.

According to Swank, four Ohio law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020. An additional three officers have died so far this year alone.

“Undaunted, thousands of Ohio law enforcement officers in every community, county and state agency continue to show up every day to fulfill their duty to their fellow Ohioans,” it reads in a release from Swank.