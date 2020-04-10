PORTLAND, Ore. — The online community is reclaiming the term 'Proud Boys' in the name of love.
People of the internet and LGBTQI community began using the #ProudBoys with posts of love to combat the alt-right white supremacist group, Proud Boys, who uses the same name.
It's now the no. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter. Here are some of the inspirational and uplifting highlights.
The official Twitter account for the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States posted an image of a serviceman kissing his partner with emojis of the Canadian flag, the rainbow pride flag and the hashtag #ProudBoys.
“If you wear our uniform, know what it means. If you’re thinking about wearing our uniform, know what it means,” the Canadian Forces said in a follow-up tweet. "Love is love."
Celebrity and one of the hosts for Queer Eye, Bobby Burk, chimed in writing, "Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate)."
The Proud Boys recently made headlines when President Donald Trump told the group to, "stand back and stand by" at the presidential debates when Trump was asked to condemn white supremacy. The Proud Boys made posts of their own and t-shirts of the president's comments following remarks made at the debates.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has declared the Proud Boys as an extremist hate group.