Police: Man upset with toddler beats him to death in Florida

Alegray Jones allegedly hit the boy several times after he urinated on the couch. Police said the toddler's injuries led to his death.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 30-year-old Lakeland man is accused of beating a young boy after getting upset with him. The child, a 2-year-old, would die from his injuries, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Alegray Jones, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Jail records show he has a previous criminal history, including arrests for narcotics possession and driving on a suspended license.

Lakeland police say officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Friday to an apartment on Woodlake Drive on a report of an unresponsive child. Investigators learned the toddler was in the care of Jones, who is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Police say they later learned Jones admitted to hitting the boy after he urinated on the couch. After hitting him, Jones reportedly sent a text to the boy's mother and said the boy wasn't waking up. She would come home from work and, finally, 911 was called.

The child was found to have injuries across his body.

An investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.