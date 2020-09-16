Indoor plant care advice from a horticulturist as the weather changes

Keeping your green thumb from turning brown in the fall

Plants are good for the soul, which is why people visit Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

During quarantine more people developed a green thumb, sprucing up their homes while stuck inside.

Franklin Park Conservatory's horticulture manager Chase Williams says he's not surprised, in fact, he's seen more people buying up plants at their gift shop Botanica.

"A lot of people once they start they can't stop. It's something to tend to, watch grow and gives people a sense of accomplishment," Williams says.

Now he says it's time to accomplish keeping them alive and thriving through fall and winter.

"Plants are going to need more light, moving them closer to the window and simple things like dusting the leaves, and even cleaning your windows can help. The humidity goes down, so having a spray bottle will help," he says.

Williams says for less maintenance people can buy plants that are easier to take care of and are more forgiving, like ferns or spider plants.

And if there's one mistake most new plant parents make, he says it's giving them too much water.

"Over-watering happens to be one of the main causes of issues with plants. So, I would err on the side of caution rather than give it extra water," he says.

There are many benefits to having house plants, aside from just adding a bit of green to our homes.

Plants can remove allergens and produce oxygen in a room.