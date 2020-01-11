'I loved being around him': Jack Nicklaus pays tribute to late friend Sean Connery

The actor, who died Saturday at the age of 90, was an original member of the Muirfield Village Golf Club and became a close friend of Jack Nicklaus.

Jack Nicklaus describes the late Sir Sean Connery as a wonderful man, a wonderful actor and a "darn good golfer."

The Memorial Tournament founder paid tribute to his friend of nearly 50 years in a statement after Connery’s passing on Saturday at the age of 90.

Connery was well-known for his role as James Bond and the many other characters he played during his lengthy film career.

He also was known for his love of the game of golf.

Connery was an original member of the Muirfield Village Golf Club and of the Memorial Tournament Captains Club.

According to the Memorial Tournament's website, the Captains Club is "a group of statesmen who act independently of the tournament organization, but who also advise on player invitations and the conduct of the event generally."

Nicklaus released a statement about his friend to 10TV on Saturday night:

The world has lost a wonderful actor, a wonderful man, and someone truly special in our family’s world. I have known Sean Connery for close to 50 years. He loved the game of golf—Sean was a pretty darn good golfer!—and we played together several times. Sean was an original member of Muirfield Village Golf Club, when we opened in 1974, and I believe he was an original member of the Memorial Tournament’s Captains Club. In May of 1993, Sean and legendary driver Jackie Stewart helped me open our design of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Scotland. We even did a TV match, playing with hickory-shafted clubs on the Old Course at St. Andrews with Glen Campbell and Ben Crenshaw. The game of golf allowed our lives to intersect often, and through that, we became good friends.

Like millions, I was a fan of Sean’s movies. And not just when he played 007 in the James Bond movies. I loved the ones beyond that—be it drama or comedy. If I picked up the newspaper and saw there was a movie playing with Sean Connery in it, you can bet I went!

But I also became a big fan of Sean Connery the man. He had this certain, wonderful air about him. He was always so pleasant, so kind. I loved being around him.

Sean even took the time to coach me and help me when I was doing TV or commercials. I will never forget when he told me to always have a prop, such as a golf club, in your hand, when you’re talking, because if your hands are occupied, you don’t have to worry about where your hands might go. It’s those little things that I will always embrace as memories from my friendship with Sean.

And, of course, there was his voice—that distinctive, deep Scottish accent that embodied elegance. People kid that Sean could read the phone book and it would be entertaining. We were very blessed when Sean agreed to narrate the video that plays in the family theatre in the Jack Nicklaus Museum on the Ohio State campus. Funny story: I remember once Sean called the house, after my hip surgery in January 1999. We weren’t home, so he left a message. Everyone wanted to hear it! But Barbara played it for our daughter Nan, and then erased it. “You did what? You erased a message from Sean Connery!” We had fun with that.