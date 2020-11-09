It only aired once: Budweiser's iconic Clydesdales pay tribute to 9/11 in Super Bowl ad

On Feb. 3, 2002, during Super Bowl XXXV, the majestic horses honored the lives lost on 9/11, with a sublime bow toward the former site of the World Trade Ceter.

NEW YORK — Although it only aired one time, it's etched in our minds forever.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales starred in a commercial that was only broadcast to the nation once.

On Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, during Super Bowl XXXV, the majestic horses honored the lives lost on September 11, 2001, with a sublime bow toward the former site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Budweiser released the following statement to fact-checking website Snopes on the ad:

"We truly appreciate your interest in one of our Super Bowl 2002 commercials, 'Clydesdale Respect.'

As you have heard, this commercial aired only once. However, we continue to be overwhelmed by the positive response. Anheuser-Busch is proud to be an American beer company and we wanted to express ourselves in respectfully honoring those affected by the events of September 11th We are pleased that the Budweiser Clydesdales were able to deliver our sentiments in a way that has resonated with many Americans."