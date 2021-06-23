Investigators searching for pair accused of stealing from Dublin Bath & Body Works

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday it is offering a cash reward to anyone who can help investigators identify the two suspects.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Authorities are searching for two people accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from a Dublin Bath & Body Works earlier this month.

According to a release, the alleged theft took place at around 7:30 p.m. on June 11, when a man and woman entered the Bath & Body Works at 7090 Hospital Drive in Dublin. The two reportedly loaded up more than $1,300 worth of merchandise before leaving without paying.

Surveillance footage from the day of shows the suspected man wearing a red t-shirt with “pyramid” written on the front. The man is seen in the photos wearing striped slides, a baseball cap with patches, and a COVID face covering. The man is described as having tattoos on both his forearms.

Photos show the suspected woman dressed in a tank top, transparent cardigan and shorts. The woman’s hair is pulled back in the photos and she is also wearing a COVID face covering.