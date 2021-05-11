Have questions about robocalls? Join us today on Zoom to get answers

Join 10TV Chief Investigative Reporter Bennett Haeberle at noon for a virtual conversation about those annoying robocalls, and what you can do to stop them.

Are you tired of getting Robocalls?

10TV Chief Investigative Reporter Bennett Haeberle wants to hear from you.

In our special "Stop the Calls" report on Monday night, Bennett shared with you the five things you can do to better protect yourself, your family and your money from robocalls.

Join him today from noon until 1 p.m. for a virtual conversation about those annoying calls, and what you can do to stop them.

NOTE : The link to the Zoom will be added to this page at approximately 11:45 a.m.

By joining the Zoom, you also agree to possibly have your questions and/or comments included in a 10TV broadcast and digital stories.