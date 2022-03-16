Witness testimony continues in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

Jurors heard from family members of some of Dr. William Husel’s patients during Tuesday’s proceedings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues in the fourth week of the murder trial for a former Mount Carmel physician.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be administered to 14 patients under his care. The defense has argued the former overnight physician at Mount Carmel was providing comfort care to his patients, many of whom were elderly or on ventilators.

Prosecutors allege Husel’s doses, some as many as 1,000 micrograms, were excessive and ultimately hastened his patients’ deaths. Husel has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

James Timmons was one of Husel’s younger patients who was administered 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl and other drugs prior to his death. On the witness stand Tuesday, Timmons’ brother Lynn Marshall testified that he agreed to put his brother on code status ‘do not resuscitate,’ but did not authorize the use of fentanyl.

Nurses who previously worked with Husel have described him as a “mentor” who had a reputation for his knowledge in the Intensive Care Unit. Prosecuting witnesses argue his doses were “mind-boggling” and unnecessary.