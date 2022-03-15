Witness testimony continues in Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors will hear more witness testimony as the fourth week of the murder trial for a former Mount Carmel physician continues.

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care. The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients during his time as the overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit.

Prosecution witnesses, however, have described Husel’s doses as “mind-boggling.” Most of the 14 patients involved in the case were given 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more prior to their deaths. Husel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During Monday’s proceedings, jurors heard from former Mount Carmel nurses who worked closely with Husel. One of those nurses, Jacob Deemer, said it was “common knowledge” that Husel was well trained and “knew his stuff,” adding he saw Husel as a mentor.

Prosecutors continue to argue Husel’s doses were excessive and only accelerated the patients’ deaths. At one point, Dr. Wesley Ely, a critical care doctor at Vanderbilt Medical Center, likened the doses as being enough to take down an elephant.