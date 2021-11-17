When will the next COVID wave hit? Scientists are monitoring our wastewater as a possible indicator

Thursday at 6PM: 10 Investigates will take you inside the lab where PCR testing is used to help unearth where COVID hotspots may be.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio was among the first of what is now the vast network of at least 37 states studying when the next wave of COVID-19 might strike.

And scientists are focusing on human waste as a possible key indicator.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, research in the U.S. and elsewhere has shown that non-infectious RNA (ribonucleic acid) from the virus that causes COVID-19 (called SARS-CoV-2) can be excreted in the feces of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected people and can be detected in wastewater as many as three to seven days before those infections lead to increases in case counts or hospitalizations.

By monitoring wastewater, scientists argue this can serve as an early warning of disease increase in a community. That can lead to increase testing or other mitigation efforts to help curb the spread.

Below is a snapshot of COVID in Franklin County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Notice our largest waves happened last winter and over the summer with the delta wave.

Monitoring our wastewater seemed to pick up on each of these crests in the days before cases increased, according to a 10 Investigates’ review of the data.

A series of emails obtained by 10 Investigates also appears to confirm this.

In a November 23, 2020 email that the Ohio Department of Health sent to both Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Health, the state warned that wastewater results from a Franklin County wastewater treatment plant had shown the “highest levels of average gene copies... to date.”

Those samples were collected on November 11, 15th and 17th of 2020.

On November 14, 2020, Franklin County recorded more than 600 cases.

By November 23 of that year - when the email reached the Columbus and Franklin County Health Departments - cases peaked at more than 1200 – just in Franklin County – on one single day.

The collaborative effort by Ohio State University, Kent State University and others who are part of the Ohio wastewater monitoring network have also predicted other spikes.

In an email sent July 12, 2021, the Ohio Department of Health warned of a “recent increase in viral gene copies at the Jackson County wastewater treatment plant.”

In the email obtained by 10 Investigates, wastewater data collected in early July started to show an increase in traces of COVID-19 genes in human waste.

If you refer back to our map above, Franklin County recorded just 36 cases on July 6.

By the next week they had doubled.

By the end of July when the Delta wave was still in its earliest stages of ascending, cases in Franklin County had risen to 136 on July 31.

These two graphs, published in a report by the U.S. EPA, shows how closely correlated the detection of COVID in wastewater is to future case counts: