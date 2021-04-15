Replacing numbers with names: 10 Investigates looks into COVID’s impact in long-term care facilities

According to figures from the Ohio Department of Health, 38% of all COVID-19 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In Ohio, 7,618 people have died inside long-term care facilities since the Ohio Department of Health began publicizing the data in April 2020.

We know of at least 369 people who died before the state began tracking the numbers.

Why does this matter? It illustrates that the cost of COVID-19 has been greater for those ages 65 years and older.

When it comes to hospitalizations, state data shows 66% of all COVID hospitalizations in Ohio involve people ages 60 and up.

The older Ohioans are more vulnerable to the disease, which is why federal and state vaccination programs have been heavily targeted in long-term care settings.

10 Investigates wants to hear from those who have loved ones in long-term care facilities.

Has your loved one experienced COVID-19 while in a long-term care setting? Did they recover from COVID-19? What’s their survival story? Did they die? Please tell us about their legacy and help us replace the numbers with names.