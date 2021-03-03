Ohio Attorney General sues to remove youth center operator amid allegation of painful restraints, abuse

Records show the state had previously warned Mohican Young Star about its use of restraint holds involving children with behavioral and emotional needs.

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio — Ohio’s attorney general is seeking an injunction and has called for removing the operator of a youth behavioral treatment facility in Ashland County following a series of inspections that uncovered a “systemic use of illegal and unsafe restraints” involving children.

The 80 children housed at the Mohican Young Star facility come from all over the state, 10 Investigates has learned through its own analysis of state records.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services had previously warned the facility in 2018 and 2019 about its use of restraint holds involving children with behavioral and emotional needs, records show.

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Ashland County Common Pleas Court seeking to have the operator of the facility removed and replaced by a third-party operator.

The lawsuit follows inspections earlier this year, that began days after a former employee of the facility reported issues to the state, the lawsuit says.

State inspectors reviewed both surveillance video and “restraint logs” and interviewed youth residents kept at the facility.

During one incident on or about Jan. 8, state inspectors said that a staff member “repeatedly stretched, pulled, and twisted Resident 1’s arm… When interviewed by a Department surveyor, Resident 1 reported the restraint was “very painful.”

The lawsuit states: “On or around January 20, 2021, a child resident (“Resident 2”) was illegally restrained by Mohican Young Star staff members in a manner that threatened the health and safety of Resident 2. Resident 2 was approximately 17 years old at the time of the incident. Resident 2 was restrained for approximately 28 minutes. Resident 2 ceased to physically resist the restraint several minutes before he was released. Surveillance video shows a staff member hold a sweater or jacket on Resident 2’s face for several minutes during the incident. Defendant knew that Resident 2 had a history of asthma and breathing difficulties.”

A child, listed as Resident 3, told inspectors that his shoulder was dislocated during a restraint and that he had complained to a Mohican Young Star nurse about it, according to a copy of the lawsuit.

Yost’s lawsuits also asks for employees named in the lawsuit to be removed for their involvement in these illegal restraints.

10 Investigates is conducting its own investigation into the facility and reached out to the operator, Olga Starr, on Wednesday.

Starr called 10 Investigates back. While she declined to discuss the allegations contained in the lawsuit Wednesday, she did agree to do an interview at a later date to discuss her side of the story.

Part of the attorney general’s complaint, filed on behalf of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, which typically licenses such facilities, states that:

“During the Inspections, department surveyors viewed and obtained copies of surveillance video footage of multiple incidents of physical restraint of residents by Mohican Young Star staff.

In multiple surveillance videos obtained by the Department, there are unexplained gaps or jumps in the recordings. The videos have unexplained blocks of time missing, with several minutes unaccounted for. One such video shows a resident being held against a wall. The video then jumps approximately two and a half to three minutes, at which time the resident appears on the floor. Department surveyors requested but were unable to obtain surveillance videos of some additional physical restraint incidents documented in Mohican Young Star’s log of restraint incidents. The requested videos were not provided, despite the fact that the log indicates that the incidents occurred in locations covered by surveillance cameras and during time frames for which video recordings should have been available.”

When asked about the allegation that the video might be missing, Starr told 10 Investigates that was “completely unfounded” and hinted that it more to do with how the camera’s motion activation works.

She deferred answering additional questions with 10 Investigates until a later date.

According to the state’s lawsuit: “during interviews with Department surveyors, multiple residents independently reported that most incidents of physical restraint occur outdoors and/or outside of the range of surveillance video cameras. Multiple residents stated that the restraints off-camera are more severe than those captured on camera. One resident reported that “if they catch you off-camera, it’s over with.”

Yost’s office published a news release Wednesday, stating in part: “investigators determined that there was present danger to the health and safety of the youth residing at Mohican.”

The release went on to state:

“Our priority is the safety, health, and well-being of these youth. What they experienced at the hands of adults who should have been providing hope and healing is abusive and unacceptable,” said Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss. “I am grateful for the bravery of those who spoke up, and I appreciate the urgent and careful work of our staff and the Attorney General to protect them and ensure they can safely continue their treatment and recovery.”

AG Yost asked the court to issue an order immediately allowing a different licensed operator to take over management of the facility, so that the residents can be protected without the trauma of a sudden relocation.

Yost petitioned the court to appoint Wingspan Care Group as receiver to provide immediate care for the residents and assume supervision and management of the facility, residents and staff according to the standards of quality and care required by the state, and if needed, manage the safe transition of the youth to other facilities to continue their care. OhioMHAS staff is currently onsite at Mohican Young Star Academy and will remain so through the transition to assist residents and their families.