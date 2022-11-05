New allegations of sexual assault, harassment raised by former Cedar Point employees

Chief investigative reporter Bennett Haeberle talks with a state lawmaker who wrote a letter to Cedar Point last week demanding action.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A joint investigation by 10 Investigates and our sister stations WTOL in Toledo and WKYC in Cleveland uncovered 27 reports of sexual assaults dating back five years from women who claim they were victimized while working at Cedar Point and living at the employee dorms.

Since the report first aired last week on 10TV, more people have come forward alleging they too were victimized during their time at the amusement park.

As lawmakers demand that Cedar Point enact change to help their employees, we are hearing from new victims and from past employees who allege the company was negligent in its hiring practices – eliminating comprehensive background checks during the pandemic with added pressure to staff the park.

Three former HR employees claim lax controls on Cedar Point's hiring process threatened the safety of the staff and the public.

Of the 27 reported sexual assaults, 10 of them happened during 2021.

Thursday at 6 p.m. on 10TV News, watch the follow-up investigation on these new allegations.

Additionally, chief investigative reporter Bennett Haeberle talks with a state lawmaker who wrote a letter to Cedar Point last week demanding action.

In the letter, State Rep. Lisa Sobecki, D – Toledo, urged the theme park to investigate and wrote that "the allegations are deeply troubling" and "have revealed an unacceptable pattern.”

Rep. Sobecki says unless changes are made these reported incidents will continue to happen. She told Bennett Haeberle to "keep investigating."

"Continue to keep that pressure there. Continue, continue, continue... because if we don't continue to focus on this, incidents like this will continue to happen," Sobecki said.

When asked about the claims regarding the company's background checks, Cedar Point provided the following statement to 10TV Wednesday:

“Cedar Point conducts background checks on new hire associates. It has been our longstanding practice and it continues to be a vital tool in our hiring process. If there are issues uncovered in the background check that could jeopardize the health and safety of our associates or guests, we take appropriate action up to and including termination of the associate.”

Their statement did not address 10 Investigates' questions about the additional sexual assault and harassment claims.

Cedar Point’s past statement on the previous allegations was as follows:

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Through a variety of methods, our on-site housing is monitored 24/7. In addition, our team is available to assist associates at any time with multiple resources, including on-site security, an emergency texting program, a dedicated and confidential associate “Speak-Up Hotline” and access to mental health programs. Associates are made aware of these resources during their onboarding process.

Cedar Point takes these matters very seriously. All reports of associate misconduct are immediately responded to, reviewed, and if appropriate, escalated to local law enforcement for further investigation.”