More medical staff testify in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

Dr. William Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder, each count representing one of his patients. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two nurses are expected to testify Wednesday as the murder trial of Dr. William Husel continues.

Three physicians with ties to Mount Carmel Health System and a toxicologist with the Franklin County Coroner's Office took the stand Tuesday.

Husel, the former Mount Carmel critical care physician, is accused of killing his patients through overprescribing fentanyl and other drugs.

Husel's defense team has argued that the was providing comfort care to patients to prevent them from suffering a "bad death." Prosecutors argue his dosages were excessive and accelerated the deaths of 14 patients. Husel has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have largely built their case around comparing the dosing habits of Husel with those of other physicians – all of whom have testified they didn’t use fentanyl when removing breathing tubes from palliative or critically ill patients and that when they did use equivalent painkillers – they did so at much lower doses.

The defense has repeatedly countered with questioning physicians about if doctors with similar training can have differing opinions. All have agreed with that statement.

Husel was fired in December 2018 after an internal hospital review raised questions about his patient care.

Prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who got 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In January, they chose to dismiss 11 charges – focusing on 14 patients – most of whom got 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more.