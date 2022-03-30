Watch live coverage: Dr. William Husel murder trial

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sixth week of the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel continues Wednesday as the defense begins to call witnesses.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning after calling 53 witnesses since the trial began Feb. 22. Witnesses included medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.

The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients during his time as the overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit.

Prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who got 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In January, they chose to dismiss 11 charges.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.