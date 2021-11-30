Hearing for Former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel set for Wednesday

Husel is currently facing 25 murder charges – accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. William Husel’s legal team has argued the murder charges filed against him should be tossed out.

Husel’s legal team - which has been comprised of Columbus defense attorney Diane Menashe and Florida attorney Jose Baez (who represented defendants like Casey Anthony and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez) – is asking that the indictment against Husel be dismissed, claiming there was evidence that prosecutors withheld during the grand jury proceedings.

Following a previous hearing in October 2020, Baez pointed to another patient who received a dose of 2,500 micrograms of fentanyl but died 10 days later. The patient was not part of the case prosecutors charged against Husel.

The 25 patients connected to the indictment against Husel received doses of between 500 to 2,000 micrograms. All of them died.

The central question is whether the doses of the powerful painkiller accelerated their deaths. Prosecutors argue they did.

In its response to the defense motion, prosecutors have argued the defense does not have legal standing to try the case before a trial and that a mere allegation of prosecutorial misconduct is not enough to toss out an indictment.

Husel is currently facing 25 murder charges – accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care. His legal team has argued he was providing comfort care to dying patients in their final moments of life and that there is no maximum dosage and that hospital policy allowed for medication dosing to be at the discretion of the physician prior to December of 2018.

Prosecutors argue the doses were excessive and hastened or shortened the life of his patients.

The parties are expected back in court Wednesday day for a hearing.

The case against Dr. William Husel dates back years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in countless criminal cases in Franklin County – this one is no different.

Husel was fired by Mount Carmel hospital in December of 2018 and indicted six months later on 25 murder charges – accused of ordering “excessive” and “potentially fatal” doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care.

All told – there are 35 patients involved in this scandal.

But prosecutors chose to focus their criminal case on 25 patients who received doses of fentanyl between 500 to 2,000 micrograms.

At issue is whether Husel’s ordering of these doses of fentanyl accelerated or hastened the deaths of the patients under his case..

Husel’s defense team has also noted that there is no ceiling or maximum dose, so it’s difficult to determine whether these doses were “lethal” or “excessive” or “potentially lethal.”

But the legal fallout after 10 Investigates broke the news of this story was quick.

After being fired in December of 2018, Mount Carmel hospital began calling the families of patients in late December telling them that their loved ones – who they thought had died from natural causes – may have received too much medication. The patients in question died between 2014 and 2018 when Husel worked in Mount Carmel West’s intensive care unit.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits were filed in wake of the scandal that began with an internal investigation by the hospital into Husel’s patient care.

To date, Mount Carmel has paid out $16.7 million in settlements to the families of some of these patients.

A review of the lawsuits, medical records and interviews conducted by 10 Investigates have shown that many of these patients were given doses of fentanyl around the time when their ventilators were being removed.

Last year, 10 Investigates’ reviewed eight depositions filed in the civil wrongful death lawsuits that are still pending.

The testimony of former nurses and pharmacists – gathered as part of ongoing litigation against Mount Carmel Health System – paints a picture of an intensive care unit where Dr. Husel was well-respected by his colleagues, where nurses leaned on him for advice about the care of near-death patients and where powerful painkillers could be accessed with a few keystrokes.

During one of the recorded depositions, pharmacist Gregory Dresbach said he and another pharmacist raised questions to their managers about the high doses of fentanyl that were being withdrawn from automated medication dispensing machines without pharmacy approval.

Prosecutors have argued that they have found no expert anywhere who will say that a dose of 500 micrograms or more is medically necessary.

At the time of Husel’s indictment in June of 2019, Former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that the doses ordered by Husel that ranged from 500 to 2,000 micrograms “shortened their life and hastened or caused their death.”