Hearing underway for prosecutors to potentially drop some murder counts against William Husel

A judge ordered a hearing on Thursday for prosecutors to drop as many as 13 murder charges against the former Mount Carmel doctor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A court hearing to dismiss possibly up to 13 murder counts against Dr. William Husel is underway.

Husel faces 25 counts of murder, accused of ordering excessive and potentially lethal doses of fentanyl to be given to his patients.

Sources close to 10 Investigates say prosecutors have considered dismissing between 11 and 13 of the murder counts.

Watch live coverage in the player below. The judge called for a recess around 1:20 p.m. The hearing will resume shortly.

However, which counts remain and which are dismissed has been a bit fluid, according to another source, who said prosecutors have wavered over including or excluding certain cases.

Last week, Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook told 10 Investigates that prosecutors indicated to him that a hearing on possibly dismissing some of the charges would be necessary.