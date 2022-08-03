Witness testimony continues in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

The main question surrounding the case is were the dosages so large that they accelerated the deaths of patients?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More doctors and nurses from Mount Carmel are expected to testify in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel on Tuesday.

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients by overprescribing fentanyl and a combination of another drug, increasing the risk of respiratory depression.

The main question surrounding the case is were the dosages so large that they accelerated the deaths of patients? Prosecutors say yes. Husel’s defense team claims the patients died as a result of being taken off life support.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to the 14 murder counts.

On Monday, Husel's attorneys raised objections over whether testimony from two physicians leaned too much on privileged information from Mount Carmel Health System.

The information centers around how Husel was the only doctor in Mount Carmel’s intensive care unit who used large doses of fentanyl when removing patients’ breathing tubes.

Two doctors, Larry Swanner and Dan Roth, testified last week that an internal review found Husel was the only critical care doctor in Mount Carmel's intensive care unit who used 500 micrograms or more when removing breathing tubes from critically ill or dying patients.

While state law protects 'peer reviewed’ or privileged information from being admitted in civil cases, Judge Michael Holbrook ruled Friday that attorneys for both sides should no longer try to elicit testimony from witnesses that relies on confidential records from the hospital.