Testimony continues from Mount Carmel staff in Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

Mount Carmel's former vice president of medical affairs said he was "quite alarmed" by the high doses Husel used for patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More testimony is expected Thursday from Mount Carmel doctors one day after the hospital's former vice president of medical affairs testified saying he was "quite alarmed" about how much fentanyl Dr. William Husel was ordering for his patients.

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients by ordering excessive amounts of the painkiller. The defense argues he was providing comfort care to his patients who were either critically ill or dying.

Dr. Larry Swanner testified that as more investigations were being conducted in late 2018, internal inquiries were run to determine how many physicians were prescribing 500 micrograms or more of fentanyl in the Intensive Care Unit. Swanner said only one doctor was doing that, later clarifying he was referring to Husel.

Husel's attorney was critical of Swanner's own internal investigation and the hospital's response, noting Swanner did not interview other nurses or pharmacists.

Dr. Dan Roth, the chief medical officer for Mount Carmel's parent company, is expected to testify. Dr. Ralston, another Mount Carmel doctor who helped call patients' families and inform them of what happened, is expected to testify.

