Murder trial for former Mount Carmel doctor may not happen until 2022

Dr. William Husel faces 25 murder charges – accused of giving patients at Mount Carmel hospital excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl and other drugs.

It could be 2022 before a former Mount Carmel doctor accused of killing his own patients goes to trial.

While that remains to be seen, Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook said during a hearing Wednesday that the trial could be pushed given his docket and the number of other murder trials.

Trials have been delayed over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. William Husel faces 25 murder charges – accused of giving patients at Mount Carmel hospital excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl and other drugs.

Husel has pleaded not guilty.

In court, prosecutors were arguing for Mount Carmel to turn over more records and allow more of its employees to be called to testify.