Mount Carmel staff testimony continues in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues Monday as the murder trial of Dr. William Husel resumes for a second week.

A former Mount Carmel physician, Husel is accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

In the first week of Husel’s trial, jurors heard from pharmacists and medical staff who worked inside Mount Carmel West when the deaths took place.

Jurors are now expected to hear from a Mount Carmel employee whose experience working in the hospital’s front office could reportedly provide key insights into the case.

Proceedings wrapped up Friday with testimony from Dr. Saad Hagras, a Mount Carmel physician who detailed how his dosing practices differed from Husel’s.

During a two-hour cross examination, Dr. Hagras answered a number of questions about practices inside the hospital, saying each doctor’s comfort level differs and that he never used 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl on a patient because, “I didn’t see any indication to go beyond these doses in my practice.”

Last month, prosecutors dismissed 11 of the murder counts against Husel. Of the 14 that remain, 11 involve patients who were given 1,000 micrograms or more.