Jury selection continues in murder trial of Dr. William Husel

Husel is accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl be given to patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jury selection continued Tuesday in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel, a former Mount Carmel critical care physician, who is accused of ordering potentially fatal doses of fentanyl given to patients under his care.

The process for selecting a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates is expected to go through Wednesday.

Prosecutors concluded their questioning Tuesday morning. Most of their questions centered around jurors’ familiarity with different concepts – including end-of-life care and drugs like fentanyl.

Dr. Husel faces 14 counts of murder – representing the patients under his care. Husel has pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to last eight weeks.

Prosecutors have alleged that Husel ordered excessive doses – and that while his actions may have been done with compassion to prevent suffering – they represent a crime.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor David Zeyen likened it to euthanasia using an analogy about a veterinarian who put a dog to sleep – knowing that the amount of drugs given was going to kill the animal.

The analogy drew an objection from Husel’s lawyers.

William Husel’s legal defense team – including attorneys Jose Baez and Diane Menashe – argue that Husel was providing comfort care in patients in their final moments of life.

Baez had previously told reporters that it was the removal of the patients’ ventilators that caused their deaths.

“We believe the evidence will show each and every one of these patients were actively dying while on life support,” Baez said. “Dr. William Husel was aggressive with pain meds because he didn’t want his patients to suffer.

“We believe the evidence through the life of this case will show, Dr. Husel’s intent was always to give comfort care. To allow these patients to pass with dignity and compassion. Their last moments on earth were not going to be ones of torture,” Baez said.

Baez spoke to jurors about the process of the trial and the presumption of innocence, reminding them that the burden of proof belongs with the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.

Baez pointed out that the prosecution and defense will likely disagree on key topics – including what caused the patients’ deaths.

The prosecution has said they will argue that doses of fentanyl ordered by Husel hastened the deaths of these patients; the defense will argue otherwise.

Both sides acknowledge that the hospital – nor other medical settings – had a maximum dose for fentanyl.

Part of that has to do with people who are opioid naïve versus those who’ve had prior interactions with the powerful painkiller. But prosecutors are still arguing that the doses involved in these cases were excessive.

Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel back in December of 2018 after an internal investigation raised questions about his patient care.

His medical license was suspended a month later. While the state medical board has not issued any formal discipline, Husel has allowed his license to expire.