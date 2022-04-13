Jurors conclude second day of deliberations in Husel murder trial

The group of 12 jurors began deliberating the fate of the former Mount Carmel critical care physician around 10 a.m. Tuesday and have continued their deliberations.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel wrapped another day of deliberations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

The group of 12 jurors began deliberating the fate of the former Mount Carmel critical care physician around 10 a.m. Tuesday and have continued their deliberations.

Wednesday afternoon jurors asked to review a posterboard shown by Husel's defense attorney Jose Baez early in the trial.

It showed a list of patients who were also treated by Dr. William Husel and prescribed fentanyl and other drugs around the time their breathing tubes and ventilators were removed.

The list includes both patients who were part of this criminal trial and others who were not – including some who were – and a few who were not - identified by Mount Carmel Health System as having received excessive dosages of medications.

But the posterboard was not entered into evidence, so the jury will not be able to view that.

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients through overprescribing fentanyl and other medications.

Prosecutors argued the dosages were so excessive that they either outright killed them or hastened their deaths.

Husel’s defense attorneys argue he was providing comfort care to prevent suffering.