Jury begins deliberations in Dr. William Husel murder trial - Watch live coverage

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients through overprescribing medications including fentanyl and other opioids and sedatives.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jury deliberations have begun in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel on Tuesday.

You can watch proceedings when court resumes in the player below:

The deliberations come after Judge Michael Holbrook dismissed the motion for a mistrial.

Defense attorney Jose Baez made the motion late Monday afternoon, arguing prosecutors attempted to "shift the burden" onto the defense by making remarks about why certain testimony did not occur. The prosecutor has the burden of proof in the case.

Husel is accused of killing 14 of his patients through overprescribing medications including fentanyl and other opioids and sedatives.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Husel's medication orders either killed or hastened the deaths of 14 patients under his care.

Many of the patients received the dosages of fentanyl around the time they were being removed from life support.

Husel's defense team argued he was providing comfort care medication to his patients to prevent them from suffering and that it was the patients' illnesses, not the drug orders, that killed them.

Both the prosecutors and the defense team for Husel wrapped up their closing arguments Monday.