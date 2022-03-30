Defense rests in murder trial of Dr. William Husel

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The defense has rested just one day after calling its first witness to the stand in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel.

The announcement came after prosecutors and members of Husel’s legal defense team spent more than 30 minutes in the judge’s chamber Thursday morning. It is not clear what was discussed.

But prosecutors had filed motions in this case objecting to the defense team’s expert witnesses. A hearing over the qualifications of at least one of those witnesses was scheduled for Friday. That hearing appears to have been vacated.

The defense asked critical care Dr. Joel Zivot to review medical records in the case on Wednesday.

Even before Dr. Zivot testified, prosecutors objected to his testimony – noting that Zivot acknowledged that he spoke to Husel as part of his review of the medical records. Prosecutors alleged Zivot's conversations with Husel helped form his opinion about the case.

Zivot was ultimately allowed to testify, but not before nearly an hour of conversations occurred between attorneys and the judge in chambers Wednesday morning.

Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder – accused of overprescribing medications to the critically ill patients under his care.

Prosecutors allege that the dosages of medications – including fentanyl – were excessive and accelerated the deaths of these patients. Husel’s legal defense team has argued it was the patients’ medical conditions and the removal of life support that caused their deaths, not Husel’s drug orders.

Prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who got 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In January, they chose to dismiss 11 charges.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.

These latest developments come during the sixth week of what was initially slated to be a 10-week trial.

Closing arguments in the case are set for Monday at 9 a.m.