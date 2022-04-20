Dr. William Husel's defense attorney Jose Baez discusses not guilty verdict

A jury found Husel not guilty Wednesday on all 14 counts of murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defense attorney Jose Baez is responding to Wednesday's verdict after a jury found former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder against him.

The verdict came on the sixth day of jury deliberations, and after weeks worth of testimony from 54 witnesses, some of whom of were loved ones of the 14 patients named in the case.

Prosecutors alleged Husel's doses of fentanyl and other drugs hastened the deaths of those patients. Husel's attorney's Baez and Diane Menashe, however, claimed the former physician was providing comfort care to dying patients.

Jurors were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder.

During last week's closing arguments, Baez argued, "this is not a murder case, and it's a not attempted murder to just try to get a charge to stick…"

Ultimately, jurors found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts.