Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Dr. William Husel

Following closing arguments, Judge Michael Holbrook is expected to turn the case over to the jury for deliberation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Closing arguments are set to begin in the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician on Wednesday.

The arguments come after a week-long pause, during which an affidavit was filed to remove Judge Michael Holbrook from presiding over the trial. Holbrook could not provide comment on the affidavit, but added he plans to move forward with closing arguments this week.

The week prior, the defense rested after calling just one witness to the stand. The announcement came after roughly six weeks of proceedings, during which jurors heard from 53 witnesses – including family members of Dr. William Husel’s alleged victims.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients during his time as an overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit. The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients.

Prosecutors, however, claim Husel’s doses were excessive and ultimately hastened the deaths of his patients. Husel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

