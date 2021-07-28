Loophole in state law allows cities to deny paying for damages in crashes involving police

According to state law, local governments can claim immunity from liability in collisions if police officers are responding to an “emergency call.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A months-long investigation by 10 Investigates found the city of Columbus has routinely used the state’s immunity law to deny paying for damages to people whose cars are damaged in crashes involving police cars.

Over the past five years, more than 16,000 emergency response vehicles have been involved in crashes in Ohio.

More than 70 percent of those cases involved police cars, according to data provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety. While the specifics of each of those crashes is not known, it does provide some needed context into how often crashes involving police cars.

Through an open records request, 10 Investigates reviewed 108 claims filed with the city attorney’s office since 2018 and found in 60 percent of those cases, the city has denied paying individuals for property or vehicle damages caused by collision with the Columbus Division of Police.

In one-third of the cases, the city did pay up – raising questions about the consistency with which the city claims its immune from paying damages.

According to state law, local governments can claim immunity if officers are responding to an “emergency call.”

But it’s what defines an “emergency” that can leave people with damaged vehicles and an uphill battle to collect.

