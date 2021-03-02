Law enforcement agencies 'a mixed bag' when it comes accurately tracking how often officers fail to record on body cameras

10 Investigates found that very few police agencies in Ohio closely track their officers' compliance with properly using body-worn cameras.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A survey of more than two dozen Ohio law enforcement agencies uncovered a mixed bag when it comes to conducting oversight and accurately tracking how often officers fail to record encounters with the public on their body-worn cameras, a month’s long investigation by 10 Investigates uncovered.

While a growing number of police agencies in Ohio continue to use or acquire body-worn cameras, very few of those agencies closely track their officers’ compliance with properly using the devices, 10 Investigates found.

The death of Andre' Hill, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by now-former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, has renewed calls for police reform and prompted Mayor Andrew Ginther to propose spending more than $4.5 million to upgrade the Columbus Division of Police’s body-worn camera system – including adding new cameras and features that would ensure video and audio gets recorded “when we need it the most,” he said.

The shooting of Hill was captured on Coy’s body-worn camera – but only because of a 60-second “look back” feature that allows the camera to record 60 seconds worth of video that precedes the officer hitting the record button.

The current 60-second “look back” configuration used by the Columbus Division of Police currently does not record audio – an issue that has prompted calls for change to the police union contract, technology changes and local legislation.

On Monday night, Columbus City Council took up Andre’s Law – a measure that would punish officers for failing to record on their body cameras or render aid to a person hurt or injured by police.

The punishments could lead to discipline – or even criminal charges for dereliction of duty – in the most egregious cases, according to Council President Shannon Hardin.

As part of our investigation, 10 Investigates surveyed 26 local law enforcement agencies to ask about their use of body-worn cameras and how closely they track their officers’ compliance.