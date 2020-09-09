Have you received an unusual or expensive medical bill for coronavirus testing or hospital stay?

Have you received an unusual or expensive medical bill for coronavirus testing or a COVID-19 hospital stay?
If so, 10 Investigates would like to hear from you.
Email us at showusyourbills@10tv.com.
Leave us your name, a way to contact you (phone or email address) and a sentence or two explaining your experience.
While laws passed by Congress earlier this year – including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – do provide language that detail how insurers and programs like Medicare and Medicaid help cover the costs associated with medically-approved COVID-19 tests, we have seen examples in reporting from other news outlets where people have experienced unusual or expensive medical bills.
We’d like to know if that’s happening here in Ohio.
If we think you might have a story worth pursuing, we will contact you.