Patients' family members testify in Dr. William Husel murder trial

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members and friends of Mount Carmel patients took the witness stand on Tuesday in the murder trial of Dr. William Husel.

The prosecution called the family members of some of the younger patients Husel is accused of killing.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care. Most of those patients were given 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl or more prior to their deaths.

The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients during his time as the overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit.

One of those family members was Lynn Marshall, the brother of James Timmons who died in October 2018. Marshall said Timmons had a long history of drug use.

Husel ordered 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl and other drugs given to Timmons as his breathing tubes were removed.

The prosecution asked Marshall about the final moments with his brother.

“As far as I knew the breathing tube was taken out, and my brother had limited time. So, I went in there and I grabbed real tight and I was telling him how much I loved him,” Marshall said. “I was a little mad at him for the decision he made and I missed him.”