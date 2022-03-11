DYS acknowledges error, says corrections officer was assaulted at youth prison

The Department of Youth Services is walking back information about an incident that happened at the Circleville youth prison this past weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Department of Youth Services is walking back information about an incident that happened at the Circleville youth prison this past weekend after 10 Investigates raised questions about what the department initially reported.

This weekend, five juveniles at the youth prison escaped from their rooms and entered another area of the facility.

Earlier this week, DYS said an initial review determined that a female corrections officer opened the door to a youth’s room without following safety and security protocols.

But after 10 Investigates asked questions about this, a DYS spokesman said that the statement was sent out in error.

DYS now says a youth assaulted the corrections office and took her keys and radio. The youth then allegedly unlocked the doors to other youths' rooms, allowing four youths to exit. All five went outside and entered the building used for programming activities, according to a DYS spokesman.

Three of the youth involved in this incident had been involved in the October 22 incident at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon, according to DYS.

This week, 10 Investigates has also received information from those close to the situation who have complained about staffing levels at the youth prisons in Ohio.