Watch live coverage: Dr. William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We are in the fifth week of the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to be given to 14 patients under his care.

The defense has argued Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients during his time as the overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit.

Prosecutors initially chose to focus their case on 25 patients who got 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more. In January, they chose to dismiss 11 charges.