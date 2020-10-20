Attorneys for ex-Mount Carmel physician William Husel seek to have murder charges dismissed

Husel is accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl that were given to near-death patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys for Dr. William Husel have filed a motion in court seeking to have the murder charges against him dismissed, 10 Investigates has learned.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas, according to a court bailiff.

Diane Menashe, one of Husel’s criminal defense attorneys, told 10 Investigates by phone Tuesday that attorneys plan to discuss their motion to dismiss the criminal case against him during a court hearing Wednesday. Menashe said there will also be a Powerpoint presentation she expects to show during the hearing.

Husel, who was indicted last summer, is charged with 25 counts of murder – accused of ordering excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl that were given to near-death patients under his care.

He has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys have argued he was providing comfort care to the patients in their final moments of life.

Husel was fired by the hospital in December of 2018 following an internal investigation. All told, 35 patients who received Husel’s care were identified by the hospital as having received either excessive or potentially fatal doses. However, prosecutors chose to focus their criminal case on 25 of those patients – those who received 500 micrograms of fentanyl or more.

To date, the hospital has paid out more than $16.7 million to settle lawsuits filed by the patients’ families.

In their motion to dismiss the case, attorneys for Husel argue that prosecutors didn’t present all the relevant information to the grand jury – arguing that “the prosecution presented evidence to the grand jury in a manner which substantially influenced their deliberations.”

The motion goes on to allege that Husel treated a patient that received 2,500 micrograms of fentanyl in less than 40 minutes – dying 10 days later without “any trace of fentanyl” in her system. Attorneys for Husel argue that the patient’s records “conclusively disprove the theory that 500 micrograms is a lethal dosage.” The motion alleges that evidence was not presented to grand jurors.

A message was left with Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.