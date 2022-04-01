10 Investigates earns National Headliner Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10 Investigates has won a National Headliner Award for its work exposing abuse inside Sequel Pomegranate.
Our reporting last year helped expose how the teen psychiatric center had rebranded itself and opened under a new name. But a recurring pattern of violence and abuse ultimately led to that facility’s closure.
Chief investigative reporter Bennett Haeberle and photojournalist Chris Kettler’s reporting earned second place in the Health Science category.
The National Headliner Awards honor the best journalism in the United States. It is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the country.
