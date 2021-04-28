Initiative aims to start conversations about youth mental health in LGBTQ+ community

The Buckeye Ranch is teaming up with Nina West to bring awareness to mental health needs in the LGBTQ+ community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The stigma surrounding mental health makes it hard for people to get the help they need, especially for youth in the LGBTQ+ community.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage conversations about youth mental health in the LGBTQ+ community, reducing stigma and connecting individuals and families to the resources they need.

Buckeye Ranch Psychiatric Medical Director Dr. Patricia Gentile said LGBTQ+ youth are at a higher risk of mental health conditions and suicide.

"We want to get that out there that this is a problem so that people can be aware of it and help us solve it," Gentile said. "By increasing awareness about it and increasing people's exposure to people who struggle with it, I believe we can improve the community's ability to embrace these people, embrace what they're going through."

To share your own message as a part of the "I Wish Someone Would Have Told Me" initiative or learn how you can support LGBTQ+ youth, go to the Buckeye Ranch Facebook page and website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night. You can also chat online.