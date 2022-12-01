Bob Vollmer, Indiana's 'oldest state worker' dies at age 104

After 56 years at the Indiana DNR, Bob Vollmer retired in 2020 at 102 years old.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Vollmer, who retired as Indiana's oldest state worker in 2020, has died at age 104.

Vollmer left his post at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after more than 56 years. In 2016, Gov. Eric Holcomb presented him with the Sagamore of the Wabash — the state's highest award that honors individuals for their service to Indiana.

As a man whose mother lived to 108 years old, Vollmer previously told 13News work was the key to a long life.

"That's the secret. A lot of people stop too quick. Don't stop. You keep going until you can't stop anymore," Vollmer said in 2020.

We're sad to report former and long-time DNR employee Bob Vollmer has died. Vollmer retired at age 102 in 2020. At that time, he was the oldest DNR employee and the oldest Indiana state employee. He received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Eric Holcomb in 2016. #RIP pic.twitter.com/u7SRJ82CA3 — Indiana DNR (@INdnrnews) January 12, 2022

Vollmer — a World War II veteran who was known to still carry his draft card — once thought about retiring when he was 75. Instead, he put in 27 more years of work, surveying Indiana's countryside.

For his 100th birthday, state officials dedicated a sign in his name at Brown County State Park.

After his retirement, Vollmer said he planned to sleep in more and go to Cracker Barrel. He also hoped to spend more time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The DNR acknowledged Vollmer's death on Twitter.