On Tuesday only, customers can get a short stack for just 58 cents. The deal is in honor of what IHOP is calling its ‘Panniversary;’ The pancake house was first established in 1958.

According to an event post on IHOP’s Facebook page, the offer is limited to one order per guest and is valid only for customers dining in. It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.