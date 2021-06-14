'I think I'm still in shock': Mother of man killed in West Jefferson shooting shares her pain

Abstract: 35-year-old John Steckel has been charged with four counts of murder in West Jefferson quadruple shooting.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — A man is behind bars after four people were shot and killed last month in West Jefferson. John Steckel, 35, is charged with four counts of murder in the case.

“I don't believe that I'm angry. I'm just sad all the time,” said Joanna McNeal, Leon Daniels’ mother.

10TV spoke with McNeal three weeks after her son, Andrew Swindall, Shawn Wright, and Jamie Lavender were killed. Police say robbery may be a motive.

“I think I'm still in shock. He's gone, I know he's not coming back. His kids will never see him…we have to tell them that when it rains it's your dad's kisses,” said McNeal.

Leon Daniels was 38 years old. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

“I'm trying to keep my strength for the kids because it's hard when she asks you ‘how did my daddy die?’” said McNeal.

McNeal says the last few weeks have opened her eyes.

“I didn't even know how much she was loved until his death and that's sad. It's really sad that somebody has to die for you to see what they're worth,” she said.