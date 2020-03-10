Hundreds of drivers took to I-270 to show support for President Trump

The drivers traveled around the highway in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters took to I-270 in Columbus on Saturday morning to show they back the candidate.

The supporters met at exit ramps throughout the Columbus area and joined together driving on the highway.

Organizers told participants to drive 50 to 55 mph and obey traffic laws.

Most vehicles had American flags and Trump banners attached to their vehicles.

