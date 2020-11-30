Minnesota hunter shot, killed after being mistaken for deer

Authorities say 28-year-old Lukas Dudley of Bemidji man was shot last Wednesday near the Red Lake Reservation.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a hunting-related death last Wednesday near the Red Lake Reservation in Beltrami County.

According to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji, was shot on Nov. 25 in Nebish Township, near the boundary for the Red Lake Reservation.

The sheriff's office says a hunter saw the movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When the hunter approached and discovered Dudley, he immediately called 911. The sheriff says the hunter is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Dudley was also hunting at the time, but was not wearing blaze orange or other high visibility clothing at the time he was shot. The sheriff said the two hunters were not hunting together.