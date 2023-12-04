A Houston man stood in a hole to get the city's attention. Here's what happened next.

Houston Public Works said a private contractor was to blame and fixed the hole just days after the photo was posted.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A photo of a Houston man standing inside a big hole went viral and that led to quick action by the City of Houston.

The three-feet deep hole was in the middle of Tuam Street near Brailsfort in the Third Ward.

“And it was huge and I could clearly tell it was dangerous,” Ed Pettitte said. “There was nothing blocking it or alerting people that it was there.”

Nearby residents told him that a car got stuck after driving over the hole and the driver needed help getting out.

Pettite decided to take a picture inside the hole.

“When I stood in the hole, it was almost up to my waist, and I’m 6-foot-1, so it was a pretty deep hole.”

Pettitt posted the photo on social media Saturday and tagged Houston Public Works. They sent a crew on Monday to fill in the hole.

“It’s unfortunate, but if you want to get the city’s attention, sometimes you have to be a little bit theatrical and post on social media.”

Hey Houston Public Works, if you don't want to talk about the Columbia Tap Trail, we can talk about other things. Houston 311 Case #: 2300826120 Posted by Ed Pettitt on Saturday, April 8, 2023

Pettitte's suspicion that private developers were to blame was confirmed by public works. They said it looked like an illegal road cut for a water connection that wasn’t sealed properly or wasn’t done properly.

He shared the before and after photos with us.

This wasn't the first time Pettite stood inside a big hole to get the city's attention. He said a Third Ward pastor called him a couple of years ago about a hole in front of his church. The city fixed that one too after seeing the photo.

Pettitte said he's studying urban planning at TSU and is vice president of the Third Ward Super Neighborhood so he keeps a close eye out for issues that need addressing.

“I’m always riding around the neighborhood on my bike, on my scooter checking up on development sites and looking for illegal dumping sites."

Now Pettitte is hoping public works and city leaders will also take action regarding giant power poles going up in some neighborhoods.