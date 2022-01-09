Man rescued from house sliding off foundation in Seattle

A woman inside the house was able to escape on her own. One dog died and another dog is still unaccounted for, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

SEATTLE — A man was rescued from a house sliding off its foundation in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood Friday afternoon.

A woman inside the house was able to escape on her own. One dog died and another dog is still unaccounted for, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD). The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Crews had to simultaneously work to rescue the man from inside the house and extinguish a fire originating from a propane tank on the backside of the lot. SkyKING video showed firefighters continuously dousing the flames, however, the fire reignited several times before going out completely.

The house is located at 2400 Perkins Lane W. SFD had to use ladders to access the house. Crews said the slide zone behind the house was "difficult to access."

The house was red-tagged by the Department of Construction and Inspections, meaning the home is not fit to be lived in.

The slide started on the hill behind the house. Nearby houses were not structurally damaged and the department said neighbors can remain in their homes. An inspector did recommend those living in front of the slope monitor the hillside for changes and contact a private geotechnical engineer.

SFD first tweeted about the incident just before 1:30 p.m.

While crews are responding, people are asked to avoid the area.

SkyKing video shows the house partially hanging off a small hill in the neighborhood. Firefighters were seen breaking into the house through the wall.