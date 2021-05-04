Here are the questions to ask before sending your kids to summer camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With summer around the corner, day camps are preparing to welcome back children with safety precautions in place.
So, what do parents need to know before they enroll their kids?
10TV asked Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with OhioHealth. He said summer camps can be reopened safely, but they need to have a plan.
Here are the questions Dr. Gastaldo said you should ask this year:
- Are the associates vaccinated?
- Are the counselors vaccinated, if possible?
- What does social distancing look like?
- Do they have the capacity to do testing?
- What does the drill look like if somebody there has COVID-19?
- As a parent, how will I be notified if my child is exposed to somebody with COVID-19?
The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older by next week. Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said summer camps might be a place to distribute those vaccines.
"We are going to work with the school districts. We are planning to work with our parks and recreation department that's having summer camps," Dr. Roberts said. "We are going to look at a number of different activities that are going on in the summer, whether it's food giveaways where families will be coming with kids of that age - to make sure that we are in a position to get that population vaccinated as quickly as possible."