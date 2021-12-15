'Zoom dysmorphia' leading people to seek dangerous DIY remedies for their smile

Orthodontists say more and more people are turning to DIY solutions in an effort to fix their bite.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Orthodontists are warning patients to consult with them or other medical professionals as “zoom dysmorphia” rises and more people seek alternative modalities to alter their smiles.

Caitlin Figaro is now a patient of Dr. James Hutta at Hutta and Price Orthodontics. She began her quest to improve her smile at another practice years ago after seeing herself in zoom meetings with clients.

“Never in a time have I spent so much of my day looking at myself on zoom and I started to notice more and more that I was unhappy with my smile. Like my bottom teeth were crowning because of my wisdom teeth,” Figaro said.

She sought help with improving her smile with a dentist who provided her with trays that move her teeth over time. She said after several months she noticed her smile and bite changing in ways she didn’t expect.

“I could tell that my bite was off and things just weren’t right, I didn’t do enough research in the beginning, I didn’t know the right questions to ask,” Figaro said.

She then switch to Hutta’s practice who said several others have gone through the same thing during the pandemic but often times the outcome is worse as other patients seek help from do-it-yourself modalities.

Hutta and Dr. Jeffery Price explained they both are seeing more patients coming to them asking to fix their bites and alignments after using mail-in trays from large corporations which are not fit to an individual patient.

“You can’t treat a patient with dental problems unless you take a look at them, do an x-ray, examine them. It can’t be done over the phone, it can’t be done with a picture. That is very dangerous because there’s underlying issues of disease that if you don’t take care of first, there will be damage done,” Hutta said.